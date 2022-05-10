Catawba College celebrates 171st Commencement

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees Saturday at their 171st Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Students gathered in Keppel Auditorium on Catawba’s campus in Salisbury for three different ceremonies organized by schools within the College.

The class of 2022 saw the first graduates in Catawba’s new Master’s programs in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Sport Management, as well as its second graduating class of Ketner MBA students.

Maria Arnold (Brentwood, TN) was the female recipient of the Whitener Award and Jackson Chapin (Mooresville, NC) was the male recipient. The Whitener Awards are the most prestigious awards distributed by the College to graduating seniors. These awards have been presented each year since 1927 to the man and woman in the graduating class who most embody the qualities of character, leadership, and scholarship. The awards are made in memory of Dr. Edgar Whitener of High Point, NC, who served as a member of the Board of Trustees from 1921 – 1966 and as Chairman of the Board from 1925 – 1944.

Rebekah Cale (Rockwell, NC) was awarded the Barbara Andrews Award. This medal is given to an undergraduate online student in the graduating class who embodies the qualities of character, leadership, and scholarship. The award was established and named in honor of Barbara Andrews of Salisbury, the first director of the program at Catawba College.

Dr. Kenneth Clapp, Chaplain and Senior Vice President, was recognized for his dedicated service to Catawba for over 33 years. Clapp is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

“Some simple advice,” offered Catawba College President David P. Nelson. “Be curious. Be courageous. Be kind. There will be many pressures for you to travel different paths and that includes not only what you will do, but how you will do it and who you will show yourself to be in the process. We pray you will choose the more excellent way – the way of love – and that you will remain curious, courageous and kind where ever you go, and whatever you do.”

Degrees were awarded to 278 students who were eligible to graduate qualifying for 305 degrees.

The Hurley School of Arts and Sciences awarded 39 bachelor of arts degrees and 47 bachelor of science degrees.

The Ketner School of Business awarded 12 bachelor of arts, 16 bachelor of business administration, 40 bachelor of science degrees, and 10 master of business administration degrees.

The Goodman School of Education awarded 9 bachelor of arts, 17 bachelor of arts in education, and 2 bachelor of science degrees.

The School of Health Sciences and Human Performance awarded 55 bachelor of science, 27 bachelor of science in nursing, 8 master of health science, mental health counseling, and 6 master of sport management degrees.

The Shuford School of Performing Arts awarded 11 bachelor of arts degrees and 6 bachelor of fine arts degrees.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.