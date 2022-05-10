Beautiful stretch of weather before a First Alert for rain Friday and Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure nosing in from the west, sunshine will hold in the forecast through the midweek period with a nice warming trend joining in.

Plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today

Gusty breezes blow for the rest of the week

First Alert: Rain likely Friday, storms Saturday

Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 70s, right about where we should be for this time of the year. There will be a north-northeast breeze again this afternoon. The breeze, along with warm sunshine and low humidity will make for a very nice afternoon.

Clear and cool again tonight, with most neighborhoods bottoming out in the 40s again.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine, low humidity and seasonal afternoon readings just shy of 80 degrees. More clouds will filter into the region Thursday, but rain chances will remain very low. With more clouds and gusty breezes, Thursday will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

A First Alert has been hoisted for Friday and Saturday. There are still some timing differences in the long-range model data, but all point to a wet Friday, especially for the afternoon hours. A coastal low is forecast to back rain into the WBTV viewing area Friday and scattered thundershowers may linger into Saturday as well. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal, however, in the upper 70s both Friday and Saturday.

Saturday may not be a washout, but outdoor plans may have to be adjusted.

At this point, it looks like Sunday will be a pretty nice day with partly sunny skies and afternoon readings in the middle 80s forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

