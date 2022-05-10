Atrium Levine Children’s holding COVID-19 vaccine trial for young kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CNN) – Atrium Health Levine Children’s is holding a COVID-19 vaccine trial that involves children ages six months to 5 years old.

Currently, there isn’t a vaccine for children under the age of 5; Moderna submitted a request for the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its vaccine.

Levine Children’s is studying the safety and immune response of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The first vaccine in the study was administered Monday to 2-year-old patient Arvind Jaffa. Atrium officials said they are the first and only site in the Charlotte area to offer the Pfizer vaccine study to children between six months and 5 years of age.

The vaccine being studied is the same one already authorized for people 5 years or older, but at a lower dose, a news release stated.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have been living with a great deal of worry,” Dr. Christine Turley, vice chair for research at Levine Children’s and principal investigator for the Charlotte trial, said. “Parents have been waiting very anxiously because there is currently no way to protect our youngest children. This vaccine study is a hopeful one and gives families and children the opportunity to be protected while becoming a part of history.”

As for the Moderna vaccine, FDA officials said Monday night authorization could come prior to their initial target of late June.

There are a couple of reasons for that. First, the trial period contained multiple variants. Another reason is the vaccine is being heavily scrutinized because the participants are so young.

Right now, only about 35% of children ages 5 to 11 have gotten vaccinated.

Area families interested in learning more about Levine Children’s study and eligibility can contact the vaccine research team via email or by calling (704) 355-4102.

