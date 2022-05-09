NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Vote on controversial Weddington Green project expected at town council meeting

The project would redevelop 85 acres along the east side of Providence Road and the south side of Weddington Road.
The project would redevelop 85 acres along the east side of Providence Road and the south side...
The project would redevelop 85 acres along the east side of Providence Road and the south side of Weddington Road.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Weddington town leaders are expected to vote on the controversial Weddington Green development project.

The vote is set to take place at a meeting starting at 4 p.m. Monday at Weddington High School.

The project would redevelop 85 acres along the east side of Providence Road and the south side of Weddington Road. This area would be used for single-family homes, retail, and green space.

According to the developer, Provident Land, Weddington Green would serve as a town center with the main street that would fit in with the town’s culture and enhance it.

However, more than 2,700 people have signed a petition against the project saying the roads and schools are already full. They don’t want to see another shopping center like Waverly in south Charlotte.

Related: ‘Weddington Green, Weddington Gone?’: Residents raising concerns over proposed rezoning for mixed-use project in Town of Weddington

Most recently residents met with town leaders to express their concerns.

Monday’s meeting is happening at Weddington High due to the expected high turnout. Stay with WBTV for the outcome of that meeting.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

A public hearing is set for Monday night to discuss the city of Charlotte's proposed fiscal...
Public hearing scheduled for Charlotte’s proposed $3.2B budget
Authorities said Curtis Truitt could be heading to Greensboro.
Authorities: Missing Lincoln County man could be heading to Greensboro
Authorities: Missing Lincoln County man could be heading to Greensboro
The project would redevelop 85 acres along the east side of Providence Road and the south side...
Vote on controversial Weddington Green project expected at town council meeting