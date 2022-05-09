Vote on controversial Weddington Green project expected at town council meeting

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Weddington town leaders are expected to vote on the controversial Weddington Green development project.

The vote is set to take place at a meeting starting at 4 p.m. Monday at Weddington High School.

The project would redevelop 85 acres along the east side of Providence Road and the south side of Weddington Road. This area would be used for single-family homes, retail, and green space.

According to the developer, Provident Land, Weddington Green would serve as a town center with the main street that would fit in with the town’s culture and enhance it.

However, more than 2,700 people have signed a petition against the project saying the roads and schools are already full. They don’t want to see another shopping center like Waverly in south Charlotte.

Most recently residents met with town leaders to express their concerns.

Monday’s meeting is happening at Weddington High due to the expected high turnout. Stay with WBTV for the outcome of that meeting.

