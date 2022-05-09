A third person has now been charged, accused of concealing the death of a Rowan County man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A third person has now been charged with concealing the death of a man whose body was found discovered on File Road in the eastern part of the county on April 2.

Suzy Ellen Moody, 37, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday with intending to conceal the death of Rodney Craig Edwards by failing to notify a law enforcement agency of his demise.

On April 12, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Paul Holshouser and 40-year-old Bobbi Jo Rowland and charged both with felony concealment of death after investigators determined they discarded the victim’s body in an attempt to prevent him from being found.

Investigators believe the victim overdosed in his Salisbury home in the company of the suspects days before his body was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moody was also charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $36,000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.