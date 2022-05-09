NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

A third person has now been charged, accused of concealing the death of a Rowan County man

Body of Rodney Craig Edwards found near ditch off File Road
Suzy Ellen Moody, 37, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday
Suzy Ellen Moody, 37, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A third person has now been charged with concealing the death of a man whose body was found discovered on File Road in the eastern part of the county on April 2.

Suzy Ellen Moody, 37, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday with intending to conceal the death of Rodney Craig Edwards by failing to notify a law enforcement agency of his demise.

On April 12, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Paul Holshouser and 40-year-old Bobbi Jo Rowland and charged both with felony concealment of death after investigators determined they discarded the victim’s body in an attempt to prevent him from being found.

Investigators believe the victim overdosed in his Salisbury home in the company of the suspects days before his body was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moody was also charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $36,000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

A task force has been established to solve the murder of 20-year-old Alexis Massey on May 10,...
Rock Hill, S.C. police set up task force to solve murder of 20-year-old woman one year ago
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Tavon Dante Cole was last seen at Atrium Main...
19-year-old last seen at Atrium Main Hospital in Charlotte has been found safely
Rock Hill, S.C. police set up task force to solve murder of 20-year-old woman one year ago
Police said Fredrick Wilson is facing charges following a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday night...
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in Kings Mountain