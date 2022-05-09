Temperatures warm back up after a cool Mother’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cloudy and cool Mother’s Day, we’ll be in for a chilly night once the clouds clear out.

Tonight: Clearing and cooler.

Monday: Sunny and mild.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Tonight will start out mostly cloudy but during the overnight hours the skies will clear, and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s in the mountains and mid 40s across the piedmont. Sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures warming into the low-to-mid 70s.

High pressure will keep the Carolinas quiet and dry through Thursday. Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Thursday with highs in upper 70s.

Our next First Alert is in place for Friday. Starting Friday and moving into next weekend, confidence is growing for chances of rain in our area as low pressure off the coast is expected to shift back west. Highs on Friday and Saturday will range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

On Sunday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise look partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

