NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Temperatures warm back up after a cool Mother’s Day

Sunshine will return on Monday, with highs reaching the 70s.
The sunshine will return after a cloudy and rainy Mother's Day weekend.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cloudy and cool Mother’s Day, we’ll be in for a chilly night once the clouds clear out.

  • Tonight: Clearing and cooler.
  • Monday: Sunny and mild.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Tonight will start out mostly cloudy but during the overnight hours the skies will clear, and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s in the mountains and mid 40s across the piedmont. Sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures warming into the low-to-mid 70s.

High pressure will keep the Carolinas quiet and dry through Thursday. Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Thursday with highs in upper 70s.

Our next First Alert is in place for Friday. Starting Friday and moving into next weekend, confidence is growing for chances of rain in our area as low pressure off the coast is expected to shift back west. Highs on Friday and Saturday will range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

On Sunday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise look partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

The sunshine will return after a cloudy and rainy Mother's Day weekend.
Temperatures warm back up after a cool Mother’s Day
Highs Temps this week
Unseasonably cool Mother’s Day
Unseasonably cool Mother’s Day
Unseasonably cool Mother’s Day
Highs will only reach the 60s, but Mother's Day will likely be partly sunny and dry.
As the rain moves out, expect a cooler and drier Mother’s Day