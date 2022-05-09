Sunshine returns after cloudy, cool Mother’s Day, warmer weather to follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a rather cloudy and cold Mother’s Day – some folks call these early spring cool snaps “Blackberry Winter,” as the blackberry bushes are in bloom now – we’ll rebound nicely today with sunshine back in the forecast and a much warmer afternoon in the low to mid-70s.

Clouds gone, sunshine back!

Warmer temperatures return too

First Alert: Another wet end to the week

That’s still below-average for early May, but a big improvement over Sunday’s chilly 50s. Skies will be clear and it will be cold again tonight with lows back in the 40s.

With high pressure nosing in from the west, sunshine will hold in the forecast through the midweek period with a nice warming trend joining in. We’ll be slightly below-average, but comfortable in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday, before warming to near 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Unfortunately, the nice weather ends with the workweek. A First Alert has been hoisted for Friday and Saturday. There are some timing differences in the long-range model data, but all point to a wet Friday. A coastal low is forecast to back rain into the WBTV viewing area Friday and showers are likely to linger into Saturday as well. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal, however, in the upper 70s both Friday and Saturday, and Saturday may not be a washout, but outdoor plans may have to be adjusted.

At this point, it looks like Sunday will be a nice day with at least partly sunny skies and afternoon readings in the middle 80s in the forecast.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

