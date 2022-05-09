19-year-old last seen at Atrium Main Hospital in Charlotte has been found safely
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Tavon Dante Cole was last seen at Atrium Main Hospital in Charlotte on May 4.
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have found a 19-year-old man who was last seen at Atrium Main Hospital on May 4.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Tavon Dante Cole has been found unharmed.
He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, with black shorts and flip-flops.
Cole is currently being reunited with family.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.