19-year-old last seen at Atrium Main Hospital in Charlotte has been found safely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have found a 19-year-old man who was last seen at Atrium Main Hospital on May 4.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Tavon Dante Cole has been found unharmed.

He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, with black shorts and flip-flops.

Cole is currently being reunited with family.

