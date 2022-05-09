Rock Hill, S.C. police set up task force to solve murder of 20-year-old woman one year ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A task force has been formed to help solve the murder of a 20-year-old woman in Rock Hill one year ago.

Rock Hill Police said Alexis Massey, a 2019 graduate of South Point High School, was visiting from Spartanburg over the 2021 Mother’s Day weekend when she was struck by gunfire while standing outside of a home on May 10, 2021.

“Massey was an innocent bystander, killed by senseless gunfire,” Rock Hill Police Department officials said during a Monday news conference. “She was killed while doing nothing more than talking to a friend.”

Authorities announced that the Alexis Massey Task Force has been formed to help bring those responsible to justice.

The Alexis Massey Task Force and hotline are live right now. If anyone has information, RHPD says call 803-329-5596 to remain anonymous. @WBTV_News https://t.co/7c2Y2XbAqx pic.twitter.com/dhDLi420SM — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) May 9, 2022

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call (803) 329-5596. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

