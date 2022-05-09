Public hearing scheduled for Charlotte’s proposed $3.2B budget
The city manager unveiled that budget one week ago. It doesn’t include any furloughs, layoffs, or tax increases.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council members want to hear from the public about their proposed $3.2 billion budget.
The city manager unveiled that budget one week ago. It doesn’t include any furloughs, layoffs, or tax increases.
However, the proposed budget does include pay raises and bonuses for city employees as well as a starting pay increase for public safety workers. Hourly employees would get an 8% raise – 4% in July and another 4% in January. There is also a 2% bonus for hourly, salaried and public safety workers.
Starting pay for police and fire department workers would go up by 10.5% by January.
There are some fee increases though. For water, the 3.5% fee increase works out to nearly $30 a year more. Stormwater fees go up 3.8% and trash pick-up increases by 92 cents, or about $11 a year.
Those aren’t the only fees going up; anyone who uses parking meters like the ones in uptown or SouthEnd, those could go from $1 an hour to $1.50 cents an hour. Plus, motorists would have to pay on Saturdays, a day that’s free right now.
Related: Uptown, South End drivers may pay more for parking beginning in July
Monday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. and the public hearing portion is at 6:30 p.m.
Residents can sign up to speak on the city’s website, but they need to do that by 9 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.