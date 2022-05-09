Public hearing scheduled for Charlotte’s proposed $3.2B budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council members want to hear from the public about their proposed $3.2 billion budget.

The city manager unveiled that budget one week ago. It doesn’t include any furloughs, layoffs, or tax increases.

If approved, parking fees could increase from $1 to $1.50 per hour, and may include Saturdays.

However, the proposed budget does include pay raises and bonuses for city employees as well as a starting pay increase for public safety workers. Hourly employees would get an 8% raise – 4% in July and another 4% in January. There is also a 2% bonus for hourly, salaried and public safety workers.

Starting pay for police and fire department workers would go up by 10.5% by January.

There are some fee increases though. For water, the 3.5% fee increase works out to nearly $30 a year more. Stormwater fees go up 3.8% and trash pick-up increases by 92 cents, or about $11 a year.

Those aren’t the only fees going up; anyone who uses parking meters like the ones in uptown or SouthEnd, those could go from $1 an hour to $1.50 cents an hour. Plus, motorists would have to pay on Saturdays, a day that’s free right now.

Monday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. and the public hearing portion is at 6:30 p.m.

Residents can sign up to speak on the city’s website, but they need to do that by 9 a.m. Monday.

