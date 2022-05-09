NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Public hearing scheduled for Charlotte’s proposed $3.2B budget

The city manager unveiled that budget one week ago. It doesn’t include any furloughs, layoffs, or tax increases.
The city manager unveiled that budget one week ago. It doesn't include any furloughs, layoffs, or tax increases.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council members want to hear from the public about their proposed $3.2 billion budget.

The city manager unveiled that budget one week ago. It doesn’t include any furloughs, layoffs, or tax increases.

If approved, parking fees could increase from $1 to $1.50 per hour, and may include Saturdays.

However, the proposed budget does include pay raises and bonuses for city employees as well as a starting pay increase for public safety workers. Hourly employees would get an 8% raise – 4% in July and another 4% in January. There is also a 2% bonus for hourly, salaried and public safety workers.

Starting pay for police and fire department workers would go up by 10.5% by January.

There are some fee increases though. For water, the 3.5% fee increase works out to nearly $30 a year more. Stormwater fees go up 3.8% and trash pick-up increases by 92 cents, or about $11 a year.

Those aren’t the only fees going up; anyone who uses parking meters like the ones in uptown or SouthEnd, those could go from $1 an hour to $1.50 cents an hour. Plus, motorists would have to pay on Saturdays, a day that’s free right now.

Related: Uptown, South End drivers may pay more for parking beginning in July

Monday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. and the public hearing portion is at 6:30 p.m.

Residents can sign up to speak on the city’s website, but they need to do that by 9 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Authorities said Curtis Truitt could be heading to Greensboro.
Authorities: Missing Lincoln County man could be heading to Greensboro
Authorities: Missing Lincoln County man could be heading to Greensboro
Public hearing scheduled for Charlotte’s proposed $3.2B budget
The child had to visit the emergency room due to her injuries.
Local mother speaks after face paint at Carowinds gives child pink eye