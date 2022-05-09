Power outage closes Cabarrus County Courthouse on Monday
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to a power outage, the Cabarrus County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, May 9.
County officials say that crews are again working to address a power issue at the Cabarrus County Courthouse. The building will be closed on Monday, May 9.
-Domestic emergency 50b/50c orders may be filed at the Magistrate’s Office at 30 Corban Ave. SE, Concord.
-Residents summoned for jury duty on Monday should contact the Clerk’s Office recorded line after 5 p.m. on Monday for additional instruction.
-Individuals scheduled for court on Monday should contact the Clerk’s Office when the courthouse reopens.
Visit https://loom.ly/uhxfMeo for updated information.
