Power outage closes Cabarrus County Courthouse on Monday

Individuals scheduled for court on Monday should contact the Clerk’s Office when the courthouse...
Individuals scheduled for court on Monday should contact the Clerk’s Office when the courthouse reopens.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to a power outage, the Cabarrus County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, May 9.

County officials say that crews are again working to address a power issue at the Cabarrus County Courthouse. The building will be closed on Monday, May 9.

-Domestic emergency 50b/50c orders may be filed at the Magistrate’s Office at 30 Corban Ave. SE, Concord.

-Residents summoned for jury duty on Monday should contact the Clerk’s Office recorded line after 5 p.m. on Monday for additional instruction.

-Individuals scheduled for court on Monday should contact the Clerk’s Office when the courthouse reopens.

Visit https://loom.ly/uhxfMeo for updated information.

