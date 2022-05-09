Pleasant midweek coming up, with a First Alert Friday moving into Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings, warm afternoons, and mostly sunny skies continue through midweek, with scattered rain and a few storms developing Friday into Saturday.

Mostly sunny and around 80 degrees through Thursday.

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible Friday into Saturday.

Hotter temperatures develop for next week: Upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Clear skies and chilly temperatures develop for tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, with afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 70s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday will both feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with morning low temperatures in the lower 50s, and afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.

A First Alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday, with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms possible, as a low pressure system will meander along the Carolina coast. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s, with highs around 80 degrees for Saturday.

Sunday will be warmer, with high temperatures in the mid 80s, and a chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms.

Warm temperatures continue for early next week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by midweek next week.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it’s here!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

