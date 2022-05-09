One man dead after stabbing in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers in Hickory responded to a call about a verbal altercation on Friday night at approximately 11:12 p.m. outside a home at 321 2nd Avenue SE.

Upon arrival, officers from the Hickory Police Department (HPD) said that a male, identified as Brandon Scott Willis, 37, was lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses said that he had been walking down the street when he began a verbal altercation with Christopher Isaiah Bradley, 21, and his brother, both of whom were sitting in a vehicle.

During the altercation, Willis allegedly attacked Bradley, knocking him to the ground and physically assaulting him.

Bradley stabbed Willis during the assault, before calling 911.

Police said Willis later died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center due to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator C. Sutton directly at 828-261-2614.

