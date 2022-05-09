Nationally-known deejay, Salisbury native Helen Little to speak at Rowan Chamber event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Her radio career included on-air work at WSTP/WRDX in Salisbury, and has taken her around the country to one of the top-rated stations and shows in the United States. Now Helen Little is coming back to Salisbury to speak at the Rowan Chamber’s next Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday, May 19.

The event is happening at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury).

Little is a native of Rowan County and currently lives in New York City. She’s a nationally recognized leadership speaker. The title of her speech is “Leadership Next: Be An Original”. Leadership Rowan Class#29 will graduate at the May PIP and the event is sponsored by Duke Energy.

She’s a media personality, writer, speaker, coach, model, meditation teacher and lover of life with a professional journey that has spanned over forty years.

Little launched her career at a radio station in Chapel Hill, while a student at The University of North Carolina. With experience in hand, she later joined the staff of WSTP and WRDX in her hometown of Salisbury.

Now she fills offices, homes, and cars across the northeast as the midday personality for New York’s 106.7 Lite FM and is the most listened-to non-syndicated radio personality in the country.

Little can also be heard on the iHeartRadio digital network that serves millions and is home to The Public Library Podcast for which she is the creator, host, editor, and producer.

The reservation deadline is Tues., May 17 by 12 noon. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for reservations at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com

