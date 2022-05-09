Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed one pedestrian, injured another in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing charges following a hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians in Kings Mountain that left one person dead.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, officers were called to Amiya Express shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found two people in the roadway of North Cansler Street near the intersection of West King Street, authorities said.

Both were taken to Kings Mountain Hospital, where one of the pedestrians, 76-year-old Minnie Lee Clinton, was pronounced dead, according to Kings Mountain Police. The other victim was treated for minor injuries and released.

Witnesses provided information about the vehicle involved and the driver was located at a home in Kings Mountain.

Police said 67-year-old Fredrick Wilson was charged with going armed to terror of the public, hit and run and death by motor vehicle.

The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (704) 734-0444.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.