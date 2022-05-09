NC DHHS Flu
Local mother speaks after face paint at Carowinds gives child pink eye

A 6-year-old is dealing with pink eye, corneal abrasions and an allergic reaction after having her face painted.
The child had to visit the emergency room due to her injuries.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day at Carowinds turned into a medical injury for one young girl this weekend.

Karmen DiProjetto said her 6-year-old daughter Kalianne wanted to have her face painted while they were at the amusement park, before ending up in the emergency room that night.

Doctors diagnosed Kalianne with pink eye, corneal abrasions and an allergic reaction, her face was painted.

“I was scared...and now I’m allergic to face paint,” she said.

“I just want them to make sure they’re not doing this to other kids,” Karmen added. “They shouldn’t be going to Carowinds and coming home with pink eye. It’s supposed to be a fun, ‘hey we rode rollercoasters, we got face paint.’ You don’t come home with bacterial infections.”

After being contacted by WBTV, Carowinds said that “no cases of conjunctivitis have been reported by any Carowinds or Kaman’s Art Shoppes associate.”

The statement continued with the following:

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority. Kaman’s Art Shoppes, an art merchandise concessionaire company that provides the face painting at Carowinds, has a multi-layered sanitation process to ensure a clean and healthy experience for both associates and guests. These processes detail that application on the face surrounding the eyes must be with single-use disposable applicators.”

Related: Amusement park safety: What goes into inspections in North Carolina?

