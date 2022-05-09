Local mother speaks after face paint at Carowinds gives child allergic reaction

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the child’s diagnosis after visiting a specialist to diagnose her eye condition.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day at Carowinds turned into a medical injury for one young girl this weekend.

Karmen DiProjetto said her 6-year-old daughter Kalianne wanted to have her face painted while they were at the amusement park, before ending up in the emergency room that night.

Doctors originally diagnosed Kalianne with pink eye, corneal abrasions and an allergic reaction after she woke up in the middle of the night after her face was painted.

“I was scared...and now I’m allergic to face paint,” she said.

DiProjetto took her daughter to an eye specialist on Monday who said the symptoms were not the result of pink eye but, rather, a reaction to paint being used close to the eye.

In a text message update to WBTV on Monday, DiProjetto said the specialist told her paint should not have been used anywhere near the eye.

“I just want them to make sure they’re not doing this to other kids,” DiProjetto said Sunday. “It’s supposed to be a fun, ‘hey we rode rollercoasters, we got face paint.’”

After being contacted by WBTV, Carowinds said that “no cases of conjunctivitis have been reported by any Carowinds or Kaman’s Art Shoppes associate.”

The statement continued with the following:

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority. Kaman’s Art Shoppes, an art merchandise concessionaire company that provides the face painting at Carowinds, has a multi-layered sanitation process to ensure a clean and healthy experience for both associates and guests. These processes detail that application on the face surrounding the eyes must be with single-use disposable applicators.”

