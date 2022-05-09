NC DHHS Flu
Legion Brewing opens new location in west Charlotte

Charlotte breweries continue to flourish despite ongoing supply chain struggles.
It's the latest in a string of new craft breweries putting Charlotte on the map and it comes as other cities are seeing a decline in local beers.
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Legion Brewing’s newest location on West Morehead Street will have its grand opening on Monday.

The Charlotte-based craft brewing company is opening the location in west Charlotte to join the two highly popular venues at Plaza Midwood and South Park.

Established in 2015, Phil Buschy, owner and CEO of Legion, said he never dreamed he’d see the day the brewery would expand across the city.

The secret ingredient, he says, is community.

“Legion is a collection of friends rallying behind the common goal of having a good time!” Buschy said. “We’re all about the local community and local neighborhood, bringing people together to share some food, share a pint, tell a story or two.”

Buschy says the West Morehead location in particular has seen some difficulties, compounded by the fiscal woes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent shutdowns.

“We had these plans for a year before COVID happened,” said Buschy. “So, I’m most excited to see it just open in the first place because it’s been a long, hard road.”

It’s a road with many dead ends, unfortunately, for other breweries across the nation.

Early data for 2022 from the Brewers’ Association’s state of the industry report shows brewery closures are on the rise nationally. During the first three months of this year, at least 53 craft breweries shut down, up from 42 in this same quarter last year.

Business experts have cited the pandemic, climbing costs, the war in Ukraine and continual supply chain issues as determining factors.

“Forcing purchases and buying in advance and warehousing them,” Buschy said. “Costs for us have definitely skyrocketed and so we’re storing those things, paying for storage costs, carrying that cost on our books. It’s very difficult.”

Despite this, Charlotte - and North Carolina overall - continues to have moderate success for businesses like Legion looking to serve up the good brew.

Currently, according to the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild, the state has about 370 breweries and brew pubs. The Queen City has about 50.

“Charlotte’s got a great young demographic,” said Buschy. “There’s a lot of job opportunities. We’ve got young people moving in and young people typically love craft beer.”

Located at 2013 W. Morehead St., Legion West Morehead will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The grand opening is Monday, May 9, at 11 a.m.

