Authorities: Missing Lincoln County man could be heading to Greensboro

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

According to authorities, 79-year-old Curtis Lister Truitt was last seen on Polson Lane in Iron Station wearing a light blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Officials say he could be heading to Greensboro.

According to law enforcement, Truitt is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 735-8202.

