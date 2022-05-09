2 of 3 deputies injured in Savannah Highway crashes released from hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says after two crashes, one of which left three people dead, two of the three deputies injured in the incidents have been released.

The other deputy remains in stable condition and is still being treated at a hospital.

Authorities say deputy Emily Pelletier was responding to a call when their patrol cruiser collided with another vehicle just before 11 p.m. Sunday night on Savannah Highway near New Road.

The driver and two passengers of the other vehicle died as a result of the collision, the sheriff’s office says. Pelletier was taken to the hospital and later released. She will be placed on administrative leave with pay as the sheriff’s office reviews the incident, which is standard for serious deputy-involved collisions.

Second Crash

While blocking traffic for the initial collision, two deputies Jonathon Rand and Joy DeSomber, were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Savannah Highway around 2:30 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says.

Both deputies were trapped inside the cruiser and had to be extracted, Knapp says. First responders at the initial crash responded to the crash. The deputies were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital, Knapp says.

Later in the day, DeSomber was released from the hospital while Rand is still receiving treatment.

The collisions closed southbound lanes on Savannah Highway for several hours Monday morning, but lanes were reopened around 5:30 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Deputy Emily Pelletier (left), deputy Jonathon Rand (middle) deputy Joy DeSomber (right). (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

