Unseasonably cool Mother’s Day

With high pressure over the Great Lakes and low pressure off the Atlantic coast, clouds will dominate our Mother’s Day. Outside of the mountains, where this will be a little drizzle around the first part of the day, our Sunday will be dry, but feature more clouds than sunshine. It will also be breezy and unseasonably cool! Afternoon readings will only top out in the low to mid 60s across much of the area. That’s about 15° below average for this time of the year.

Skies will generally clear tonight and it will be cool with overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

Heading into the workweek, sunshine will finally return to the forecast Monday and stick around through much of the week. We’ll be slightly below-average, but comfortable in the mid-upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, before warming to near 80° Wednesday and Thursday.

A First Alert has been hoisted for Friday. There are some timing differences in the long-range model data, but all point to a wet end to the workweek. A coastal low is forecast to back rain into the WBTV viewing area Friday and showers could linger into Saturday as well. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal, however, in the upper 70s to near 80° both Friday and Saturday.

