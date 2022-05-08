Road work happening Monday near Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Road work will be taking place near Concord Mills on Monday.

The City of Concord says a portion of Carolina Lily Lane near Concord Mills Mall will be closed to through traffic while City of Concord Wastewater crews install a new service line. Carolina Lily Lane will be closed between Quay Road and Concord Mills Mall from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists should use caution and follow signed detours.

