NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Road work happening Monday near Concord Mills

Carolina Lily Lane will be closed between Quay Road and Concord Mills Mall from approximately...
Carolina Lily Lane will be closed between Quay Road and Concord Mills Mall from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Road work will be taking place near Concord Mills on Monday.

The City of Concord says a portion of Carolina Lily Lane near Concord Mills Mall will be closed to through traffic while City of Concord Wastewater crews install a new service line. Carolina Lily Lane will be closed between Quay Road and Concord Mills Mall from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists should use caution and follow signed detours.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

On the verge of his first points scoring finish, MIck Schumacher was involved in a collision.
Heartbreaking day for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 on home turf
The winning artworks, along with all of the poster submissions, are on display through May 12...
Cabarrus Events Association announces Salute to Essential Workers Community Poster Contest winners
This year’s recipients, Reverend Dr. Robert Black, DeCarlo Duling, and Sherry Hawthorne, will...
Salisbury’s 2022 Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Award recipients named
South Carolina marks Confederate Memorial Day on Tuesday