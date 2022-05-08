NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

As the rain moves out, expect a cooler and drier Mother’s Day

Highs will only reach the 60s on Sunday.
Highs will only reach the 60s, but Mother's Day will likely be partly sunny and dry.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re going to wrap up this evening with some widely scattered showers before some drier air begins to move into the area overnight.

  • Tonight: Becomes mostly cloudy, cooler.
  • Mother’s Day: Partly sunny, cool.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

A round of scattered showers moving through the Carolinas will wind down before midnight and give way to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 40s in the mountains and the 50s across the piedmont. Get ready for a cooler, drier day on Mother’s Day, with partly sunny skies and highs only in the 60s.

Mother's Day forecast
Mother's Day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

It will be a quiet start to the week with plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs warming into the mid-to-upper 70s.

With high pressure in place over the southeast we will continue to warm up and stay dry on Wednesday; highs will range from the mid-to-upper 70s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday and Saturday will be interesting. We’ll be watching for an area of low pressure off the coast to shift back west and bring us a good chance for showers and possibly some thunderstorms. So stay tuned! Highs for those days will range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Highs will only reach the 60s, but Mother's Day will likely be partly sunny and dry.
As the rain moves out, expect a cooler and drier Mother's Day
Today across the region
Cool and mostly cloudy weekend ahead
Scattered showers are likely this afternoon and evening as clouds build back over the region.
Cool and mostly cloudy weekend ahead
Rain and clouds will likely linger throughout the day on Saturday.
Severe weather wraps up Friday night, showers linger through Saturday