As the rain moves out, expect a cooler and drier Mother’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re going to wrap up this evening with some widely scattered showers before some drier air begins to move into the area overnight.

Tonight: Becomes mostly cloudy, cooler.

Mother’s Day: Partly sunny, cool.

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

A round of scattered showers moving through the Carolinas will wind down before midnight and give way to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 40s in the mountains and the 50s across the piedmont. Get ready for a cooler, drier day on Mother’s Day, with partly sunny skies and highs only in the 60s.

It will be a quiet start to the week with plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs warming into the mid-to-upper 70s.

With high pressure in place over the southeast we will continue to warm up and stay dry on Wednesday; highs will range from the mid-to-upper 70s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday and Saturday will be interesting. We’ll be watching for an area of low pressure off the coast to shift back west and bring us a good chance for showers and possibly some thunderstorms. So stay tuned! Highs for those days will range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

