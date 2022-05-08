Mother of Conover homicide victim pleads for suspect to turn themselves in

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catawba County family is mourning the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed inside of her home earlier this week.

Conover Police are investigating the death of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges, who was discovered at her home on 2nd Street Southwest on Thursday afternoon. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Conover Police Department requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for the investigation.

Officers were called to the 700 block of 2nd St. SW, and when they arrived, they found Hodges’ body. She appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Diane Bender, Hodges’ mother, says her daughter’s death has created a hole in her heart.

“That girl is so loved and now I have to have a funeral for her,” she said.

Bender says her daughter was outgoing, thoughtful, and hardworking. She was married but did not have any children.

She and Hodges spent every evening talking on the phone and planning their summer vacations together.

“Tinikia was my first [daughter], but I tell you, if you would’ve met her you would’ve loved her too because she was a very good person,” she said.

Bender was also notified that her daughter didn’t show up for work at Flowers Bakeries in Newton.

Bender rushed to Hodges’ home and discovered her in the bed with a bullet wound on her head.

“I went to her and she was just like ice,” she said. “I said oh my gosh my baby’s dead, my baby’s dead.”

Police do not have a suspect in custody, causing growing frustration for Bender’s family.

“I don’t know why it’s taking so long,” she said.

Bender believes the person responsible for her daughter’s death knew Hodges, and she is urging them to turn themselves in.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Conover Police Department.

