Man shot-and-killed overnight in south Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in south Charlotte.

Police say just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting at Granite Point Apartments on Deep Rock Circle. When they arrived, a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

No more information has been provided at this time.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective

18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

