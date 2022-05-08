Heartbreaking day for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 on home turf

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - On the verge of getting his first ever points in Formula One, Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team driver Mick Schumacher experienced heartbreak when a collision with Sebastian Vettel relegated Schumacher to a p15 in Miami. Haas driver Kevin Magnussen finished p16.

Schumacher and Magnussen started 15th and 16th respectively on the Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and both made gains through the early stages, profiting from a strong first lap, before passing several rivals. Magnussen moved ahead of Schumacher in a tactical swap and came into the pits on lap 13 of 57, switching to White hard tires, with Schumacher following suit a lap later.

“Clearly not the day we wanted – especially this being one of our home events,” said Team Principal Guenther Steiner. “The pace in the car was there and it was demonstrated by both drivers, but once again we got unlucky with some events on track. It’s disappointing to look like you were going to come away with points and then not – Mick’s incident with Sebastian took care of that unfortunately. We then had to retire Kevin’s car on the second to last lap with damage he’d sustained earlier while he was fighting to get back into the top 10. We learn lessons in races like this and we have to apply those lessons moving forward to better ourselves.”

Schumacher passed Magnussen as they battled cleanly and the pair made gains to hold ninth and 10th, when a collision between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly brought out the Safety Car. Schumacher preserved ninth on track while Magnussen came in for a fresh set of mediums, emerging 13th. Unfortunately both drivers found themselves involved in collisions with Aston Martin drivers shortly after the restart. Schumacher collided with Sebastian Vettel into turn 1 while Magnussen clashed with Lance Stroll at turn 2. Schumacher classified in 15th position following an unscheduled pit stop to repair a broken front wing while Magnussen pulled into the pits on the final lap due to damage and was officially classified 16th.

“The car was really good so I’m gutted that we didn’t get to stay in position – I think it was our best race so far this year. We’re all racers, we’re all trying, and it was always going to be tough to keep new tires behind us and it was very unfortunate to end the race in that way. We were on the road to getting points, but we’ll have to wait some more,” Schumacher said.

“It was the hardest race I’ve ever done, it was unbelievably hot. I had to do that last stint with damage to the front wing but even with that damage we got ourselves into a position to fight for P10. We were catching Alonso and he had a time penalty, but it is what it is – we tried everything we could and didn’t get points, onto the next one,” said Magnussen.

Haas F1 Team holds eighth place in the constructors’ championship with 15 points.

Haas F1 Team will return to action at the Spanish Grand Prix, to be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from May 20 to 22.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the race, and was joined on the podium by Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc, p2, and Carlos Sainz, p3.

Haas F1 Team contributed to this story

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.