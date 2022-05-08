Five displaced in Rowan County house fire
Fire reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Rockwell
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire in Rowan County displaced five people on Sunday.
The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Highway 152 E in Rockwell. Firefighters noted smoke and flames visible from a double wide mobile home.
The American Red Cross reported that five people were displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.
