Five displaced in Rowan County house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire in Rowan County displaced five people on Sunday.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Highway 152 E in Rockwell. Firefighters noted smoke and flames visible from a double wide mobile home.

The American Red Cross reported that five people were displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.

