Five arrested after sheriff’s office serves narcotics search warrant

Police in Florida arrested five people after executing a search warrant for narcotics on an Okaloosa County property.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested five people after serving a narcotics search warrant Tuesday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant was executed at a home near Niceville, Florida. The sheriff’s office said the home has been the subject of complaints and is associated with drug overdoses, including an overdose death.

The sheriff’s office said members of its Special Response Team deployed two non-lethal flash bangs outside the home after no one was responding to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said it took four people into custody for resisting an officer.

Patrick Mulcahy, a resident of the home, was taken into custody after the sheriff’s office said he was found to have methamphetamine and a rolled up dollar bill containing meth residue.

Police in Florida arrested Patrick Mulcahy on drug charges after they said they discovered meth in his possession.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. They said there will be additional charges announced.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

