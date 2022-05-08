NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus Events Association announces Salute to Essential Workers Community Poster Contest winners

By David Whisenant
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Events Association will recognize seven winning pieces of art from their Salute to Essential Workers community poster contest during a ceremony on Thursday, May 12. The ceremony will be held at the ClearWater Arts Center & Studios in Concord, where all youth artwork submitted through the contest is currently on display in the Main Gallery. The community is encouraged to visit the gallery and support our budding artists!

The Salute to Essential Workers community poster contest was held in conjunction with the TrueCare 93rd Concord Christmas Parade. Participants were encouraged to display their posters along the parade route to honor local essential workers. After the parade, entries were collected and reviewed by a panel of six judges, comprised of local artists and members of the Cabarrus Art Guild. Seven winners from a total of 35 submissions were selected.

The following winners will receive a prize and an award certificate at the ceremony:

  • Leah Mills, Age 15
  • Brooklyn Austin, Age 6
  • CJ Beckford, Age 10
  • Fletcher Krug, Age 7
  • London & Luke Troutman, 4th grade, 1st grade
  • McKenzie Luckey, Age 9
  • Emmanuel Simmons, Age 10

The winning artworks, along with all of the poster submissions, are on display through May 12 at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. The Center’s gallery is open to drop-in visitors Wednesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m.  However, community members are welcome to make an appointment to visit the gallery outside these hours by calling 704-784-9535. Additionally, anyone who entered the poster contest and would like to keep their artwork may pick it up from ClearWater Arts beginning Friday, May 13. Participants will have up to two months to collect their artwork.

