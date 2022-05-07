Severe weather wraps up Friday night, showers linger through Saturday
A First Alert is in place for Saturday as showers are likely.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Severe weather threats will wrap up late tonight, with periods of rain continuing into Saturday.
- Tonight: Severe threat to continue until roughly 11 p.m.
- Saturday: Periods of rain, clouds linger.
- Sunday: Cool, but dry Mother’s Day forecast.
It has been a very active day across the region, and a Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Watch remain in place for the entire area until 8-10 p.m. Be sure to remain weather aware until our cold front passes through the region.
Once the front swings east, our severe threat will come to an end as we head into the weekend. Passing showers and a few rumbles of thunder are still likely tomorrow, so Saturday is also a First Alert. It won’t be raining all day, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep an umbrella nearby! Temperatures will only top out in the low-mid 70s.
Clouds will likely linger into Sunday morning as lows dip into the low 50s; highs will only rebound to near 70 degrees by the afternoon.
Mother’s Day plans will likely stay dry, with dry conditions likely to stick around through at least the middle of next week.
Have a great day and stay weather aware!
- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter
