Cool and mostly cloudy weekend ahead

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a First Alert for passing showers expected today.

  • Passing showers likely today
  • Dry and cool for Mother’s Day
  • Warming trend returns into next week
Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(First Alert Weather)

After a very active end to the workweek, calmer conditions have returned to the area. With that said, scattered showers are likely this afternoon and evening as clouds build back over the region. These will be low impact overall, but enough to warrant the need for an umbrella or rain jacket for any outdoor plans. Otherwise, highs will top out in the low-mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will likely linger into the start of our Mother’s Day as temperatures fall to the 50-degree mark. Partial clearing is possible late in the day, but Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine. It will also be cooler! Highs will only top out in the mid-60s across much of the area.

Scattered showers are likely this afternoon and evening as clouds build back over the region.(First Alert Weather)

Heading into the work week ahead, sunshine will finally return to the forecast by Monday and stick around through the middle of the week. We’ll be slightly below-average, but comfortable in the mid-upper 70s. Near-80-degree temperatures, clouds, and rain chances make a comeback by the end of the 7-day forecast.

Have a great weekend!

- Rachel Coulter

