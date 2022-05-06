NC DHHS Flu
Employee fired after student totals his truck, damages buses at Catawba County middle school

According to the district, the rough estimate to repair the buses is $6,750.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A former Catawba County middle school employee was cited by law enforcement and fired after a crash involving his truck and a student behind the wheel.

According to Catawba County Schools, Jason Oxentine, a teacher assistant and coach at Riverbend Middle School, asked a student to drive his personal truck from the back of the school to the front.

After the employee “willingly gave his truck keys to the student,” the child lost control of the vehicle and hit three parked school buses, district officials said.

The truck was totaled and the three buses were damaged.

According to the district, the rough estimate to repair the buses is $6,750. They added that two other employees were on one of the buses at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

Following the April 29, collision, Oxentine was cited by law enforcement for giving his keys to a minor, district staff said.

He was terminated from his employment with Catawba County Schools on Monday, May 2, according to officials.

