Start of S.C. Strawberry Festival delayed due to threat of severe weather

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Organizers in Fort Mill are postponing the start of the 2022 South Carolina Strawberry Festival due to the threat of severe weather.

Events were originally set to kick off Friday, May 6, at Water Elisha Park. However, festival organizers saw the threat for severe weather and decided to move the start to Saturday morning, May 7.

Officials said their first priority is to protect participants and visitors.

“Weather projections have been steadily indicating gusty winds that could be an issue for some vendors with their merchandise and tents, and of course cloud to ground lightning is dangerous for all,” Fort Mill Town Manager David Broom said in a statement announcing the postponement.

Weather for Saturday may include some showers, but there are currently no dangerous weather predictions, a news release stated.

The schedule of events for Saturday will remain the same.

WBTV’s First Alert Weather team said Friday will be mainly dry to start, but by 1 p.m. storms will be on the doorstep.

The best chance for strong to severe storms for the mountain and Foothill communities will arrive between 2 and 4 p.m., with the Charlotte Metro and Piedmont region seeing storms from 3 to 7 p.m.

