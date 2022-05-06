NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officials: Wanted fugitive believed to be in SC found dead in Missouri river

Wanted murder suspect drowns
Wanted murder suspect drowns
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wanted fugitive who was believed to be in the Upstate area of South Carolina or along the border of North Carolina in early May drowned in southeast Missouri Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, was wanted by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Florida, and the U.S. for his involvement in two shootings in Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.

We were told McCombs faced the following charges:

  • 2 counts of first-degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first-degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first-degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

Our sister station KFVS said McCombs was swimming at a float camp 4 miles north of Doniphan, Missouri on June 5 when he panicked, went under water and didn’t resurface.

On May 6, SLED officials said they initially had reason to believe the man may have been in the Upstate or near the North Carolina border.

MORE NEWS: Animals taken from home in child neglect case

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday
Every two years the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction conducts the teacher...
2022 N.C. teacher working-conditions survey results released, CMS educators weigh in
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say

Latest News

Debbie Williams, executive director of the Brookhill Community Resource Center.
Part of Brookhill will be torn down after years of failed plans
Justin Gray Morgan, 35, was charged.
Man charged for shoplifting baseball bat, swinging it at children in Walmart
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
Police: Shooting at Goldsboro hospital determined accidental
"It’s been a lot of fun. It started out as just concrete bleachers and now, it’s turned into a...
Charlotte Motor Speedway honors longtime security guard Luther Fincher