Schools dismissing early due to severe weather threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple school districts across the WBTV viewing area are letting students leave early in light of potential severe weather.

Ashe High School and Catawba County middle and high schools will let out at 1:30 p.m., Catawba County elementary schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m., and Hickory Public Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools will end their days an hour early.

A tornado warning was issued for Catawba County until 1:45 p.m. Friday. District officials said they were sheltering in place and holding the early dismissal until the warning expires.

After-school activities are canceled across the board.

A First Alert is in place throughout the area. Some places could see severe thunderstorms with the chance of a tornado.

Severe weather is expected to start by 2 p.m. in the mountains and move to the east from there.

