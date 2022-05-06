NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Schools dismissing early due to severe weather threats

Some areas could see tornadoes.
Multiple school districts across the WBTV viewing area are letting students leave early in...
Multiple school districts across the WBTV viewing area are letting students leave early in light of potential severe weather.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple school districts across the WBTV viewing area are letting students leave early in light of potential severe weather.

Ashe High School and Catawba County middle and high schools will let out at 1:30 p.m., Catawba County elementary schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m., and Hickory Public Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools will end their days an hour early.

A tornado warning was issued for Catawba County until 1:45 p.m. Friday. District officials said they were sheltering in place and holding the early dismissal until the warning expires.

After-school activities are canceled across the board.

A First Alert is in place throughout the area. Some places could see severe thunderstorms with the chance of a tornado.

Severe weather is expected to start by 2 p.m. in the mountains and move to the east from there.

To stay up-to-date on the latest weather information, download the free WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

A Catawba County Schools employee was fired after a student crashed his truck into three school...
Employee fired after student totals his truck, damages buses at Catawba County middle school
Conover police are investigating a homicide that took place around 4:55 p.m. Thursday.
Police investigating after Conover woman found dead in home
Fourteen-year-old Zoe Valdez becomes one of the few female Eagle Scouts in U.S. history.
Fort Mill, S.C. teen, Eagle Scout builds $20K pavilion for school
3-D printed artificial reef
3-D printed artificial reef to be deployed in Pamlico River