Police investigating after Conover woman found dead in home

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are investigating a homicide that took place around 4:55 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were called to the 700 block of 2nd St. SW and when they arrived, they found the body of Tinikia Hodges, 48. She appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Family members went to check on her after she didn’t show up for work that day.

Conover Police Department requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for the investigation.

