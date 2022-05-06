First Alert: Severe weather likely across the region Friday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place for our Friday afternoon and evening as severe weather is expected across the Carolinas.

Tornado Watches are in place until 8 p.m. for the following North Carolina counties in the WBTV viewing area: Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Union and Watauga; and until 10 p.m. for Anson, Stanly and Richmond.

The following South Carolina counties in the WBTV viewing area are also under a Tornado Watch: Chester, Lancaster and York.

This doesn’t mean every area sees a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning, but we’ll all have that chance and will need to stay weather aware. Have several ways to hear warnings as damaging wind gusts are the main concern, but hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

Our cold front will eventually swing east, and our severe threat will come to an end as we head into the weekend. As passing showers and a few rumbles of thunder are still likely tomorrow, Saturday is also a First Alert day. It won’t be raining all day, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep an umbrella nearby! Temperatures will only top out in the low-mid 70s.

Clouds will likely linger into Sunday morning as lows dip into the low 50s. Highs will only rebound to near 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon! At least Mother’s Day plans will stay dry. Dry conditions will then stick around through at least the middle of next week.

Have a great day and stay weather aware!

