NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Severe weather likely across the region Friday afternoon, evening

Scattered showers are set to linger through Saturday.
A First Alert is in place for our Friday afternoon and evening as severe weather is expected across the Carolinas.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place for our Friday afternoon and evening as severe weather is expected across the Carolinas.

Tornado Watches are in place until 8 p.m. for the following North Carolina counties in the WBTV viewing area: Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Union and Watauga; and until 10 p.m. for Anson, Stanly and Richmond.

The following South Carolina counties in the WBTV viewing area are also under a Tornado Watch: Chester, Lancaster and York.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

This doesn’t mean every area sees a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning, but we’ll all have that chance and will need to stay weather aware. Have several ways to hear warnings as damaging wind gusts are the main concern, but hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

Our cold front will eventually swing east, and our severe threat will come to an end as we head into the weekend. As passing showers and a few rumbles of thunder are still likely tomorrow, Saturday is also a First Alert day. It won’t be raining all day, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep an umbrella nearby! Temperatures will only top out in the low-mid 70s.

Clouds will likely linger into Sunday morning as lows dip into the low 50s. Highs will only rebound to near 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon! At least Mother’s Day plans will stay dry. Dry conditions will then stick around through at least the middle of next week.

Have a great day and stay weather aware!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

First Alert issued across WBTV viewing area
Severe weather likely across the region this afternoon, evening
Beyond this morning's showers and storms, the main event - severe thunderstorms - will cross...
Al Conklin: First Alert for risk of severe weather Friday afternoon, evening
Officials said their first priority is to protect participants and visitors.
Start of S.C. Strawberry Festival delayed due to threat of severe weather
Al Conklin: First Alert for risk of severe weather Friday afternoon, evening