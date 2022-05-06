Al Conklin: First Alert for risk of severe weather Friday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a few early morning thunderstorms, clouds this morning will eventually break and give way to some midday sunshine. That will help fuel more widespread thunderstorms this afternoon.

First Alert: Severe storms likely this afternoon & evening

First Alert: Scattered showers and thundershowers Saturday PM

Unseasonably cool weather but dry for Mother’s Day

FIRST ALERT: Scattered thunderstorms around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area this morning will give way to severe storms during the afternoon & evening hours. Scattered showers will also blow thru on Saturday, though the risk for severe weather is low then. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/DQfBAi8yLz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 6, 2022

Today’s First Alert is really geared toward the afternoon and evening hours. Rain and thunderstorms will develop and push east across the WBTV viewing area starting around 2 p.m. in the mountains and continue east through the Piedmont and Charlotte metro area early this evening.

Some storms will bring heavy downpours, damaging winds gusts and large hail in addition to a low-end tornado threat. In advance of the front, we’ll warm back into the middle 80s before any rain comes to town before cooling down for the holiday weekend.

FIRST ALERT: Beyond this morning's showers & storms, the main event - severe thunderstorms - will cross the @wbtv_news area from west to east during the afternoon & evening hours. Here's a general timing. #CLT area 4-7pm. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Tixs0a5Uku — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 6, 2022

Another First Alert Day is in place for Saturday afternoon and evening. While not a washout, scattered showers and thundershowers are in the forecast along with much cooler afternoon readings in the low 70s.

On top of the cooler temperatures, there’ll be a noticeable breeze as well. We dry out early Sunday starting off near 50 degrees, but a very cool day is expected with highs only recovering to the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll probably remain a little on the cool side on Monday as well with highs in the mid-70s forecast before rebounding to near 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay weather-aware today!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

