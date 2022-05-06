NC DHHS Flu
Al Conklin: First Alert for risk of severe weather Friday afternoon, evening

Rain and thunderstorms will develop and push east across the WBTV viewing area starting around 2 p.m.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a few early morning thunderstorms, clouds this morning will eventually break and give way to some midday sunshine. That will help fuel more widespread thunderstorms this afternoon.

  • First Alert: Severe storms likely this afternoon & evening
  • First Alert: Scattered showers and thundershowers Saturday PM
  • Unseasonably cool weather but dry for Mother’s Day

Today’s First Alert is really geared toward the afternoon and evening hours. Rain and thunderstorms will develop and push east across the WBTV viewing area starting around 2 p.m. in the mountains and continue east through the Piedmont and Charlotte metro area early this evening.

Some storms will bring heavy downpours, damaging winds gusts and large hail in addition to a low-end tornado threat. In advance of the front, we’ll warm back into the middle 80s before any rain comes to town before cooling down for the holiday weekend.

Another First Alert Day is in place for Saturday afternoon and evening. While not a washout, scattered showers and thundershowers are in the forecast along with much cooler afternoon readings in the low 70s.

On top of the cooler temperatures, there’ll be a noticeable breeze as well. We dry out early Sunday starting off near 50 degrees, but a very cool day is expected with highs only recovering to the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll probably remain a little on the cool side on Monday as well with highs in the mid-70s forecast before rebounding to near 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay weather-aware today!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

