Airbnb launching anti-party crackdown for summer holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Airbnb, a vacation rental company, announced Thursday that it will be launching an anti-party crackdown for the summer holidays.

According to a press release, the company will be doing enhanced screening for renters looking to book a reservation for Memorial Day weekend or the 4th of July weekend. Guests without a history of positive reviews will be prohibited from making a one-night reservation and more restrictions will be in place for guests looking to make a two-night reservation.

“Protecting hosts is really, I mean they’re our partners. That’s the name of the game. We’re nothing without our hosts. They’re putting in the work. They’re welcoming guests and hosts don’t want parties happening,” said Ben Breit, director of trust and safety communications for Airbnb.

Branden Whitehurst, a short-term rental host in Charlotte, said he likes that the company is taking measures to prevent parties.

“I definitely appreciate it because I don’t want bad apples, you know? I like good apple pie. I don’t want bad apples in my apple pie. I don’t want bad guests in my Airbnb!” said Whitehurst.

The 2022 summer holiday crackdown is not Airbnb’s first attempt to limit partying in rental properties.

According to Thursday’s press release, more than 850 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over the July 4th, 2021, holiday weekend because of the company’s defensive measures.

In 2019 the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department pleaded for hosts to register their rental properties with the agency, noting that officers had been responding to dozens of calls at short-term rentals. In June of that year a deadly shooting even happened at a party thrown at a short-term rental.

Whitehurst said he believes that some unauthorized partying is inevitable, but renters need to have respect.

“Yeah, we can have a good time, but let’s not go overboard. If you invite me to your home to have a good time, I’m gonna treat your home like my own home,” said the Charlotte host.

Breit said Airbnb will consider taking legal action against guests who throw unauthorized parties.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.