3-D printed artificial reef to be deployed in Pamlico River

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 3-D printed artificial reef, designed to provide a thriving habitat for fish and other marine life, will be submerged in the Pamlico River near Bayview, N.C on Tuesday, May 10. Eight years in the making, the joint effort, led by the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina (CCA NC) together with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF), represents a milestone in the use of adaptive infrastructure technology and promises an economic boost for the Beaufort County community.

Raleigh-based Natrx, a global leader in the emerging field of nature-based adaptive infrastructure, designed and produced the concrete reef modules specifically for the local climate and river habitat. Using a new type of 3D printing technology called “dry forming,” the fabrication process creates naturalistic structures with curved surfaces and textures that are conducive to sustaining aquatic life. The crevices and holes in the sand and cement structures provide refuge for regionally important fish species such as striped bass and speckled trout.

One hundred reef cubes, each measuring 3′ by 3′ and weighing roughly 1,850 pounds, will be transported by barge and deployed at the Bayview Artificial Reef site (AR-291), located approximately 100 yards off the shoreline near the mouth of Bath Creek.

“This project reflects cutting-edge technology being used to not only sustain an important reef in the Pamlico River but to also provide economic benefits to the community of recreational fishermen,” said David Sneed, CCA NC Executive Director. “Our mission is to advocate for North Carolina coastal resources, not only for those of us currently using them but also for future generations, so we’re always looking for new partnerships and opportunities to develop similar projects that enhance the health and viability of our fisheries.”

The Bayview reef site encompasses 1.8 underwater acres. The reef modules are spaced 10 feet apart in rows, with 40 feet between each row. The spacing allows for multiple boats to fish the area without crowding. The reef is a popular spot for local anglers and these improvements will help ensure the site endures for generations to come.

