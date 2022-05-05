South End businesses, residents without power after water main breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A water main break is leaving folks around Dunavant Street at Hawkins Street in Charlotte without water.

Affected areas include the Hub South End Apartments, Mainline Boulevard, Merv Place, Ironsides Avenue and other businesses along Dunavant and Hawkins streets.

The break was reported Wednesday night and has continued into Thursday morning, with crews reporting an additional 10-12 hours needed for repairs as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Representatives with Charlotte Water said on Twitter that contractors working at an active construction site caused the break. Crews with Charlotte Water are helping repair the pipe.

Update 3: Gallons of water are available for drinking and flushing toilets at the intersection of Dunavant and Hawkins streets. — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) May 5, 2022

The utility company is providing bottled water near the repair site for those impacted by the outage, and gallons of water for flushing toilets at the intersection where the break happened.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.