Two students charged after social media threat at Catawba County middle school

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two minors are facing charges after making a social media threat to a middle school in Catawba County, authorities said.

Wednesday’s threat led to an evacuation of Arndt Middle School. According to a note sent to parents, all students bags and backpacks were searched.

All students were safe and no injuries were reported.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the two juveniles, both Arndt Middle School students, will charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

