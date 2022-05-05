Two arrested in operation targeting child pornography in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An operation involving over 40 cyber tips received through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to the arrest of two in Gaston County, authorities said.

According to Gaston County Police, the operation, which took place May 2 and May 3, consisted of three search warrants on homes that were served by the County Police Emergency Response Team, 39 home visits conducted by eight separate teams of investigators and certified forensic analysts, and multiple forensic interviews of children at the Gaston County Child Advocacy Center.

As a result of the operation, 25-year-old Joshua Ryan Kenyon, of Stanley, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and three felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child, authorities said.

He is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

Additionally, 28-year-old Corey Lee Swim, of Mt. Holly, was charged with six felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and three felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child, according to Gaston County Police.

He was booked into the county jail on a $150,000 bond.

The investigations continue and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Det. R.L. Smith at (704) 866-3320 or Crimestoppers at (704) 861-8000.

