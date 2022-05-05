Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling lumber onto I-85 in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews continue work to clear an overnight crash in which a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled lumber onto Interstate 85 in Concord.

The truck overturned on I-85 South near exit 58, which is near N.C. 73.

According to transportation officials, all lanes reopened as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said there were a couple of crashes and the tractor-trailer swerved to avoid that. It overturned and spilled lumber on the road.

Authorities said no one was hurt.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.