NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling lumber onto I-85 in Concord

The truck overturned on I-85 South near exit 58, which is near N.C. 73.
The truck overturned on I-85 South near exit 58, which is near N.C. 73.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews continue work to clear an overnight crash in which a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled lumber onto Interstate 85 in Concord.

The truck overturned on I-85 South near exit 58, which is near N.C. 73.

According to transportation officials, all lanes reopened as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said there were a couple of crashes and the tractor-trailer swerved to avoid that. It overturned and spilled lumber on the road.

Authorities said no one was hurt.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Medic says they did not take anyone to the hospital from the scene.
Death investigation temporarily closes ramp from W.T. Harris Blvd. to I-485 outer loop
Medic says they did not take anyone to the hospital from the scene.
Death investigation temporarily closes ramp from W.T. Harris Blvd. to I-485 outer loop in north Charlotte
The truck overturned on I-85 South near exit 58, which is near N.C. 73.
Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling lumber onto I-85 in Concord
Medic says they have not taken anyone to the hospital from the crash.
Crash closes ramp from W.T. Harris Blvd. to I-485 outer loop in north Charlotte