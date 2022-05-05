Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling lumber onto I-85 in Concord
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews continue work to clear an overnight crash in which a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled lumber onto Interstate 85 in Concord.
The truck overturned on I-85 South near exit 58, which is near N.C. 73.
According to transportation officials, all lanes reopened as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said there were a couple of crashes and the tractor-trailer swerved to avoid that. It overturned and spilled lumber on the road.
Authorities said no one was hurt.
