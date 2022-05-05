Temporary reprieve from severe storms before new system arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After yesterday’s strong to severe storms, we’ll get a brief break from storms this afternoon before another round heads our way on Friday.

• Rest of today: Partly cloudy, warm and less humid

• First Alert Friday: Widespread showers and thunderstorms

• Saturday: A few scattered showers.

We will wrap up this Thursday afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloudy skies; highs will range for the mid-70s in the mountains to mid-80s across the piedmont. As the next storm system heads our way, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers later tonight otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

Rain chances (First Alert Weather)

On Friday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will head our way, especially in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Highs on Friday will range from the mid-70s in the mountains, to mid-80s across the piedmont.

A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning, and there will also be a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will range from the low to mid-70s.

Mother’s Day looks pleasant but cooler with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the lower 70s.

Next week will not be as active with the chances for storms. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday stays dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Have a wonderful Thursday!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

