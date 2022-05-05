Storms return Friday, but will move out by Mother’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are looking at a mostly dry Thursday ahead, but a First Alert has been issued with the possibility of storms returning Friday.

Tonight: Much calmer after evening storms.

Friday: First Alert, storms back in the forecast.

This weekend: Cooler and dry in time for Mother’s Day.

It was an active afternoon and evening on radar across the Piedmont, with severe storms impacting parts of the Charlotte Metro. As storms continue to work east, a much drier and calmer evening is ahead of us.

Overnight rain chances (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Expect lows near 60 degrees Thursday morning and high temperatures in the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. Although a few showers and storms are possible Thursday night, the best chance for storms holds off until Friday afternoon and evening.

A First Alert is in place for Friday as severe weather is possible once again. Make sure you can hear warnings as we wrap up the work week and stay tuned for frequent timing and threat updates.

The system responsible for Friday’s storms will exit to our east by the start of the weekend, but lingering clouds, showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will be possible on Saturday. Fortunately, much drier conditions will work in by Mother’s Day. Highs are expected to reach the low-mid 70s with intervals of clouds.

Sunshine returns by Monday as highs rebound back to average, topping out in the upper 70s. From there, rain chances look to hold off until the very end of the seven-day forecast!

Have a great evening!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

