South End businesses, residents get water back after day-long outage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A water main break left folks around Dunavant Street at Hawkins Street in Charlotte without water for most of the day Thursday.

Affected areas include the Hub South End Apartments, Mainline Boulevard, Merv Place, Ironsides Avenue and other businesses along Dunavant and Hawkins streets.

At 9:09 p.m., Charlotte Water said the service had been restored.

Dunavant Street Update: water service is restored. Customers are encouraged to run cold water first. If water is cloudy, run cold water for an additional 10 minutes. — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) May 6, 2022

The break was reported Wednesday night and has continued into Thursday morning, with crews reporting an additional 10-12 hours needed for repairs as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

WBTV learned the water pipe repair would take most of the day because the fix is complex and under an active gas line.

Representatives with Charlotte Water said on Twitter that contractors working at an active construction site caused the break. Crews with Charlotte Water helped repair the pipe.

The water outage impacted people eating, drinking and daily hygiene at home.

“It wasn’t bad overnight when we’re sleeping, but in the morning when you’re trying to get ready for work, look presentable for work, that’s when it started to be a little bit of an inconvenience,” said Alex Doxie. At that point, the water had been out for people for nearly 12 hours.

Charlotte Water tells us the source of the problem is not them but a construction site here on Dunavant Street. Steel plates covering a hole fell through last night and broke a water valve.

Grayson Sands said, “I wasn’t able to shower this morning for work, I can’t eat anything, I can’t make any food and I can’t drink so.”

Roughly a dozen businesses are without running water, a necessity for places like Suite Nectar Salon on Dunavant Street.

“That’s just killing us and we’re a small business, so anytime we’re not able to operate or our folks who are with us aren’t able to operate, it just kills our business,” said, Ron Sodoma, Co-Owner of Suite Nectar Salons.

The owners of that salon brought in gallons of water so the business could carry on today, but some customers still canceled.

Stylists had to shampoo hair today with water from bottles instead of warm running water.

Niya Streater, a Hairstylist at Suite Nectar Salons said, “some people are just not going to go along with the colder water today from the gallons, but we just rescheduled them and look forward to seeing them next week.

The salon is hopeful things will return to normal tomorrow with running water especially with people coming in ahead of Mother’s Day weekend.

Harris Teeter in Sedgefield announced that they would distribute free bottled water to community members affected by the outage on Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m.

Community members received 24-packs of Harris Teeter Purified water with a limit of two cases per household.

The utility company is providing bottled water near the repair site for those impacted by the outage, and gallons of water for flushing toilets at the intersection where the break happened.

Water was restored to a few apartment units along the 300 block of Dunavant around 2pm Thursday.

