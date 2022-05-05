NC DHHS Flu
Quiet Thursday before a First Alert for more storms on Friday

By Al Conklin
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following last evening’s storms, we’ll enjoy a much quieter day today with warm sunshine, low humidity and no rain.

  • Warm temperatures but low humidity today
  • First Alert: Some severe storms likely on Friday
  • Cooler weather arrives for Mother’s Day weekend

Afternoon readings will back down to the middle 80s, which is still above normal for this time of the year, but much cooler as compared to every other day this week.

After a pleasant evening, skies will turn partly cloudy and it will stay mild overnight with lows in the 60s.

Friday is a First Alert Day. We’ll likely start out on the quiet side, but as the day wears on, showers and thunderstorms will develop and push east across the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

Some storms late Friday will bring heavy downpours, damaging winds gusts and large hail. In advance of the front, we’ll warm back into the middle 80s before any rain comes to town before cooling down for the holiday weekend.

There will still be a few parting showers around Saturday afternoon, with highs in the more seasonable mid to upper 70s before highs back down to the low to mid-70s under partly sunny skies on Sunday.

We’ll probably remain a little on the cool side on Monday as well with highs in the mid-70s forecast before rebounding to near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

