No charges will be filed after shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. home
Shots were fired after a gunman entered the home.
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - No charges will be filed following a shooting in April at rapper DaBaby’s home in Troutman, according to Troutman Police Department.
The shooting happened off Stillwater Road the evening of April 13.
Police say an unknown gunman entered the home, potentially scaling high walls around the property to do so, and was then shot.
His injuries were non-life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.
DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, is a Charlotte native.
