NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

No charges will be filed after shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. home

Shots were fired after a gunman entered the home.
Person injured in shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Person injured in shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - No charges will be filed following a shooting in April at rapper DaBaby’s home in Troutman, according to Troutman Police Department.

The shooting happened off Stillwater Road the evening of April 13.

[”I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence]

Police say an unknown gunman entered the home, potentially scaling high walls around the property to do so, and was then shot.

His injuries were non-life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, is a Charlotte native.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
Climer explains his objection to Clementa Pinckney Hate Crime bill, looks to add amendment
Board member Melvin Stroble
Lancaster County Schools hold emergency meeting for complaint against board member
Glen Stephens shares his concerns about the achievement gap and the plans in place to help his...
CMS father weighs in on achievement gap, creating goals for his son
Lancaster County Schools hold emergency meeting for hostile environment complaint against board member
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public’s...
Crime Stoppers: Man in Tar Heels gear steals money from popular southwest Charlotte restaurant