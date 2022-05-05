N.C. seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases, Cooper offers incentive for state workers to get booster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – COVID-91 cases in North Carolina are ticking up.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, more people visited emergency rooms reporting symptoms of the virus. Those numbers were up from 2% to 3% over the last week.

The state also monitors wastewater for the virus; that number was also up in the last seven days, going from 11.3 million COVID-19 virus particles to 12.2 million.

The number of cases reported in N.C. went from 9,800 last week to 12,509. However, those numbers are still low compared to where the state was back in mid-January when more than 234,000 new cases were reported in a single week.

A map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 99 counties are in the green, meaning low community spread. The one in white – Alamance County – is reporting medium community spread.

All but one of North Carolina's 100 counties are showing low levels of COVID-19 community spread as of May 5. (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Related: 1 in 3 new COVID cases caused by new omicron subvariant, CDC data shows

When it comes to vaccinations, 76% of adults in N.C. have had at least one dose. For children and teens, that number is far lower at 38%.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper just announced another incentive for state workers to get a booster.

He’s offering them a free paid vacation day if they get that booster by Aug. 31. That also applies to state employees who get the second booster.

Staying up-to-date on shots and getting boosters will help keep our state employees and communities safe. Today, Gov. Cooper signed an Executive Order that rewards eligible state employees who get their COVID-19 booster shot with a day of vacation leave.https://t.co/m8S1c9TEUW pic.twitter.com/FKameOxXTW — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.